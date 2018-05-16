WATCH: GOP Governor Candidate Announces ‘Deportation Bus Tour’ Headed to Sanctuary Cities

A gubernatorial candidate in Georgia has found a clever, if perhaps controversial, manner in which to exploit that sentiment and turn it into support for his candidacy.

According to The Hill, Michael Williams recently unveiled his campaign bus in a political ad. But this bus is unlike any other used before in a campaign.

The vehicle appears to be an old prison bus repurposed and rebranded as a “deportation bus” that Williams is taking around the state to drive home his anti-sanctuary cities message.

In the ad, Williams spoke about his strong support for the federal 287(g) immigration program, in which local and state authorities work closely with federal immigration officials to turn over criminal illegal aliens for processing and eventual deportation. – READ MORE

