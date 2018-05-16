True Pundit

Chelsea Handler Falsely Claims Gaza Protesters ‘Had No Weapons,’ Then Drops Bizarre Hitler Comparison

Chelsea Handler falsely claimed Tuesday that Gaza protestors “had no weapons” and then went on a bizarre rant about Adolf Hitler and supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu.

“Nikki Haley is on TV talking about Hamas being responsible for the Palestinians protesting yesterday. These people had no weapons. They had tires to burn. There was a dead baby. While [Bibi] Netanyahu celebrates,” the 43-year-old comedian tweeted to her millions of followers. – READ MORE

