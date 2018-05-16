Chelsea Handler Falsely Claims Gaza Protesters ‘Had No Weapons,’ Then Drops Bizarre Hitler Comparison

Chelsea Handler falsely claimed Tuesday that Gaza protestors “had no weapons” and then went on a bizarre rant about Adolf Hitler and supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu.

Nikki Haley is on tv talking about Hamas being responsible for the Palestinians protesting yesterday. These people had no weapons. They had tires to burn. There was a dead baby. While Netanyahu celebrates. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 15, 2018

It would be like Hitler saying Auschwitz is all about HELPING the Jews stay warm. @nikkihaley — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 15, 2018

now the bibi craizies are running the show, unchecked and will effectively turn gaza and the left bank into starvation camps or mental asylums, if not already and bomb iran into submission… there will be a religious term for this. i think the evangelicals call it the rapture. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 15, 2018

"Nikki Haley is on TV talking about Hamas being responsible for the Palestinians protesting yesterday. These people had no weapons. They had tires to burn. There was a dead baby. While [Bibi] Netanyahu celebrates," the 43-year-old comedian tweeted to her millions of followers.