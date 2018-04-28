Judge tosses Manafort lawsuit challenging Mueller’s authority

A federal judge on Friday tossed out former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort‘s lawsuit challenging the scope of special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation.

In her decision, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wrote that a civil suit is not the way for Manafort to challenge actions by the prosecutors who are working for Mueller’s office.

“A civil case is not the appropriate vehicle for taking issue with what a prosecutor has done in the past or where he might be headed in the future,” wrote Berman Jackson, who was appointed by President Obama.

“It is a sound and well-established principle that a court should not exercise its equitable powers to interfere with or enjoin an ongoing criminal investigation when the defendant will have the opportunity to challenge any defect in the prosecution in the trial court or on direct appeal.

“Therefore, the Court finds that this civil complaint must be dismissed.”

Manafort filed the lawsuit in January, claiming that Mueller’s investigation is overly broad and not permitted under Justice Department regulations. – READ MORE

