Virginia high school named after Confederate general to change name

A Virginia high school named after a Confederate general is preparing to change its name.

J.E.B. Stuart High School in Fairfax will become Justice High School on July 1, USA Today reported Friday.

Stuart was a leading general in the Confederate Army and commanded troops during the Battle of Gettysburg.

The Fairfax County School Board voted to change the name last year.

The high school’s sports teams will also change their names from the Raiders to the Wolves, according to USA Today, after students voted on the new nickname in January. – READ MORE

