Meehan resigns with promise to pay back alleged sexual harassment claim

Rep. Patrick Meehan is resigning from Congress effective immediately, the Pennsylvania Republican announced Friday.

Meehan, who has been battling sexual misconduct allegations, had already announced that he planned to retire from Congress.

He said in a statement that he plans to pay back the $39,000 he used from his office account to settle a claim against him.

“While I do believe I would be exonerated of any wrongdoing, I also did not want to put my staff through the rigors of an Ethics Committee investigation and believed it was best for them to have a head start on new employment rather than being caught up in an inquiry. And since I have chosen to resign, the inquiry will not become a burden to taxpayers and committee staff,” Meehan said in a statement.

The House Ethics Committee voted in February to open an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Meehan and his former chief of staff.- READ MORE

