JUDGE SAYS GOVERNMENT DOES NOT HAVE TO ACCEPT NEW DACA REQUESTS

U.S. District Judge John Bates said the government does not have to accept new Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) requests, on Friday, going back on his initial order from Aug. 3.

Illegal immigrants who were brought over as children, known as “Dreamers,” can renew their DACA applications, but no new requests will be processed, The Associated Pressreported.

Bates initially ordered U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to restart DACA by Aug. 23. USCIS warned restarting the program would force the agency to look at the uptick of roughly 50,000 new DACA applications instead of focusing on legal immigrant and guest worker applications, The Washington Times reported on Aug. 15.

The judge also delayed on providing special protections to DACA recipients. One of those protections is advance parole, where recipients can travel outside the U.S. and reenter the country, which can sometimes lead to citizenship. – READ MORE

A Texas-based federal judge is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a case that could hand President Donald Trump a win in the ongoing legal battle over Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals and put the program’s fate in the hands of the Supreme Court.

District Judge Andrew Hanen will preside over a hearing in a lawsuit brought by seven states against the federal government over DACA, the Obama-era program that shields younger illegal immigrants from deportation.

Led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the lawsuit argues that DACA was an unconstitutional exercise of executive authority and asks for a nationwide injunction to halt the program.

If Hanen grants the injunction, it would set the stage for him to make a ruling on the program’s constitutionality.

Hanen, a former President George W. Bush appointee, is widely known as an immigration hawk, and many legal observers expect him to issue the injunction.- READ MORE