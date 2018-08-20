Panetta: Trump may not have authority to revoke Brennan’s security clearance

Former CIA Director Leon Panetta on Sunday suggested that President Trump might not have had the authority to revoke ex-CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance.

Panetta, appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” pointed to executive order 12968, an order signed by former President Clinton and updated by former President George W. Bush.

“I think there are questions raised as to whether or not this president has followed the executive order, and whether or not he’s provided due process to those that are going to have their security clearances revoked,” Panetta said.

Panetta added that Trump is required to abide by the executive order “unless he’s prepared to change it.”

“This president is not above the law,” Panetta said. – READ MORE

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Sunday he’s willing to consider legal action against the Trump administration to block the president from revoking other officials’ security clearances.

Brennan said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that several lawyers have contacted him to discuss the possibility of filing a complaint against the White House after it revoked his security clearance last week.

“If my clearances and my reputation as I’m being pulled through the mud now, if that’s the price we’re going to pay to prevent Donald Trump from doing this against other people, to me it’s a small price to pay,” Brennan said.

“I’m going to do whatever I can personally to try to prevent these abuses in the future and if it means going to court, I will do that,” he added.

After announcing he was revoking Brennan’s clearance, President Trump said he is considering revoking the clearances of several other former intelligence officials. – READ MORE