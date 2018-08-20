Cruz calls out O’Rourke for supporting NFL players’ protests during anthem

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday lambasted his Democratic challenger, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, for supporting NFL players’ protests during the national anthem.

“When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American (than players taking a knee), well I got to tell you, I can,” Cruz said during a campaign stop in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to The Caller Times.

Cruz, who is running against O’Rourke for state Senate, reportedly went on to use service members as an example, noting that those on U.S. military posts salute the flag and stand for the national anthem.

Cruz’s comments came as a direct response to statements O’Rourke made last week defending NFL players’ on-field protests during the national anthem.– READ MORE

ESPN says it will no longer broadcast pre-game ceremonies when it hosts “Monday Night Football” this NFL season, essentially depriving players who kneel in protest of the airtime they crave.

The network, owned by Disney, has been hemorrhaging viewers and a steep decline in fans tuning out of NFL games in order to avoid players’ protests hasn’t helped. Initially, the sports-driven network tried to double down on its commitment to openly discussing the political purpose behind player protests, but, it seems, they’re now reconsidering their network-wide commitment to promoting “social justice.”

“We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don’t think that will change this year. Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem,” ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro told an Axios reporter late Friday.

“Again that could change. It’s unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we’re not,” he continued. “We have communicated that back to the league. They have not asked but as a courtesy and good partners, we have let them know what our plans are.” – READ MORE