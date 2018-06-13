Judge rules Mueller must identify unnamed individuals in Manafort indictment

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that special counsel Robert Mueller must identify the unnamed individuals in his recent superseding indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Mueller last week indicted Manafort and his former aide, Konstantin Kilimnik, on a series of charges related to lobbying work on behalf of Ukraine.

The indictment accused Manafort and Kilimnik of obstructing justice by attempting to tamper with witnesses in the investigation.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered Mueller to turn over the names of several individuals and organizations, including European politicians and other Manafort contacts, to Manafort’s attorneys, according to court documents and reports by Politico. – READ MORE

