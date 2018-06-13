Glum MSNBC: Just Because Summit Hasn’t Happened Before, ‘Doesn’t Mean It’s Historic’ (VIDEO)

Glum is a word that described the reaction on MSNBC to the North Korean summit. With an annoyed tone, the Morning Joe hosts of Tuesday mocked the chances for success in the summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. MSNBC guest Jon Meacham even denied that the summit was “historic.”

Talking to Joe Scarborough, the Time contributing editor whined: “Just because something hasn’t happened before, doesn’t mean it’s historic. That’s one thing. I think when you call something historic, it means it has a good chance of having lasting implications. And I think it’s very unclear, at least to my layman’s eye, that this does that.”

Even other liberal media outlets didn’t try this spin. The graphic for CBS This Morning touted a “historic denuclearization deal.” ABC’s Good Morning America saw a “historic summit.” NBC’s Today called the two leaders talking a “historic meeting.” – READ MORE