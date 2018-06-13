MS-13 gang members among 91 arrests during 5-day sweep in New Jersey, ICE says

A MS-13 gang member with a warrant by Interpol was among 91 people, including some with violent criminal records, arrested over a five-day period in New Jersey by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency announced Monday.

The roundup last week included people from the age of 19 to 78 years old, with convictions for sexual assault on a minor, child abuse, domestic violence, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, endangering the welfare of a child, kidnapping, among other crimes.

“The remarkable results of our officers and law enforcement partners highlight ICE’s ongoing commitment to public safety,” John Tsoukaris, Field Office Director of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Newark, said in a statement. “This operation focuses on the arrest of individuals convicted of serious crimes and are a threat to public safety. Because of the targeted efforts of these professional officers, there are 91 fewer criminals in our communities.”

Of those arrested during the operation, 77 percent were convicted criminals, and 70 percent had prior felony convictions, according to ICE. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1