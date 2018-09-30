Anti-Trump Latino Dem makes stunning reversal after Democrats’ performance at Kavanaugh hearing

An anti-Trump Latino man who twice voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 admits the spectacle involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses Kavanaugh of sexual assault, has changed everything for him.

Writing under the pseudonym Tomas Mendoza, the man explains in a new essay for The Federalist that Kavanaugh’s tumultuous confirmation process — and the lack of due process — has earned Trump the vote of another Democrat.

He wrote: I am a college-educated, suburban, first-generation Latino immigrant. I voted for President Obama in 2008 and 2012. I find President Trump to lack the basic moral character that we should expect in our political leaders and did not consider, even for a moment, voting for him in 2016. After watching how Senate Democrats and the media handled the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, however, I will be voting Republican in 2018 and for Trump in 2020.

Mendoza explained that his family escaped a country that had just fell victim to a military coup, experiencing first hand “the devastation that comes to a society when men of power believe their political objectives so justified that they are willing to pursue them by any means necessary.”

During Thursday's hearings, Mendoza saw "that same look in the eyes of Senate Democrats," he said.

The woman who Christine Blasey Ford says attended the same party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her in the summer of 1982 spoke out Saturday morning.

Speaking through her attorney, Leland Keyser, who remains a close friend to Ford, said she is willing to “cooperate fully” with the FBI’s supplemental investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

But as Keyser revealed last weekend, she has no recollection of the events Ford alleges.

“As my client has already made clear, she does not know Judge Kavanaugh and has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford,” Keyser’s attorney said.

"Notably, Ms. Keyser does not refute Dr. Ford's account, and she has already told the press that she believes Dr. Ford's account. However, the simple and unchangeable truth is that she is unable to corroborate it because she has no recollection of the incident in question," the lawyer explained.