Judge Rules All Illegal Immigrant Children Be Informed of Their Right to Abortion on Demand

A federal judge has ordered the government to inform all illegal immigrant minors to be informed of their right to abortion on demand in the United States.

On Friday, Judge Tanya Chutkan on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ordered the government to “immediately” provide notices – in both English and Spanish – to all illegal immigrant children – whether pregnant or not – of their rights to abortion on demand in the United States.

Chutkan – an Obama appointee – has been overseeing lawsuits regarding pregnant unaccompanied illegal immigrant teens filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and promoted by the abortion lobby in an effort to overturn the Trump administration’s pro-life policies.

The Trump administration’s policy states that federally funded shelters must not take “any action that facilitates” an abortion for an illegal immigrant minor without “approval from the Director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement,” who, currently, is Scott Lloyd. – READ MORE

