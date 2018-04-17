Israel destroys Hamas’ ‘longest and deepest’ border tunnel yet

A massive tunnel built by the Hamas terror group in northern Gaza — the “longest and deepest” one ever found — has been destroyed after the Israeli military infiltrated the territory, officials said.

The passage near Nahal Oz was reported to be connected to a network of other tunnels in the Gaza Strip. Isreal’s military said the tunnel was “kilometers” long, but the exact length and depth was not immediately clear.

The route of the terror tunnel was identified by security forces early on & monitored thereafter. In recent months & especially over the last two weeks, Hamas has turned the area near the security fence into an area of terror & fighting pic.twitter.com/6bJlbpgbmk — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) April 15, 2018

“A tunnel in which millions of dollars were invested, money that instead of relieving the strain on residents, was buried in the sand,” Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said after the tunnel was sealed up this weekend. “Residents of Gaza, Hamas is burning your money on tunnels to nowhere. We will get our hands on all of them.”

Israel had been monitoring construction of the tunnel network for years but decided to move in after tunnel diggers began working their way up to the surface, a military spokesman told The Times of Israel. – READ MORE

