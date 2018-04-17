Mark Zuckerberg’s Ex-Speechwriter: He Declared ‘Domination!’ and ‘Companies Over Countries’ During Meetings

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Former Speechwriter Has Claimed He Used To Declare, “domination!” And “companies Over Countries” During Company Meetings.

Kate Losse, who worked as Zuckerberg’s speechwriter and blog writer between 2009 and 2011, claimed in an article for Vox that the Facebook CEO would “raise his fist with a slight smile and say, ‘Domination!’ as a way of closing out our weekly Friday all-hands meeting.”

“The idea of ‘domination’ seemed as much a half-serious, half-joking fantasy as a hard-set mission,” declared Losse, who added that eventually, “the idea of domination started to become plausible.”

“My worry began to deepen when, around this time, Zuckerberg began using the language of states to talk about Facebook’s burgeoning power,” Losse proclaimed.

According to the former speechwriter, Zuckerberg started to use slogans such as, “Companies over countries,” and would tell employees, “If you want to change the world, the best thing to do is to build a company.” – READ MORE

