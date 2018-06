Judge rejects Cohen’s request for gag order against Stormy Daniels’s lawyer

A judge has rejected Michael Cohen’s request for an emergency gag order against adult-film star Stormy Daniels’s lawyer.

Cohen, President Trump’s longtime lawyer, filed a request Thursday seeking to block Michael Avenatti from speaking to the press about Daniels’s defamation lawsuit against Cohen and President Trump.

Reuters reported Friday that a judge refused to grant Cohen’s request.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing Cohen and Trump for defamation and to void a nondisclosure agreement blocking her from speaking publicly about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump. – READ MORE

