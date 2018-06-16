Politics TV
WATCH: MSNBC Reads The Bible To Attack Trump Administration
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi went after the Trump administration on Friday by reading multiple passages from the Bible to counter the administration’s recent comments that following the law is biblical.
MSNBC's Ali Velshi goes after AG Jeff Sessions for saying that following the law is Biblical… by reading from The Bible during a “What would Jesus do?” segment. pic.twitter.com/7lHIhQ8PL6
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 15, 2018
The segment came after Attorney General Jeff Sessions used a passage from the Bible to respond to some church leaders who criticized the administration’s stances on illegal immigration. He said, “Persons who violate the law of our nation are subject to prosecution.” – READ MORE
