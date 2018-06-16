Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Makes Loyalty Comment That Sends Media Into Hysterics
\On Friday morning, the media exploded over comments made by President Donald Trump during an impromptu interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”
President @realDonaldTrump talks North Korea pic.twitter.com/Hsoz3wulue
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 15, 2018
Speaking to host Steve Doocy, Trump said North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was a “strong” leader whose people “sit up at attention” when he speaks. “I want my people to do the same,” added Trump, gesturing to the White House.
“I’m kidding. You don’t understand sarcasm.” – READ MORE
