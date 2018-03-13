Judge orders release of Parkland school shooting videos

A judge on Monday ordered the release of video footage expected to shine another spotlight on the Broward Sheriff’s Office response in the initial minutes of the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people.

The video clips, however, won’t be released until noon Thursday at the earliest. That delay was to give investigators time to blur the faces of any students or witnesses who may appear in the clips. The extra days will also give the Broward School District time to appeal, if it wants.

The ruling stemmed from a lawsuit filed by the Miami Herald, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and other media outlets against BSO and the school district, seeking release of video clips so that the public can “be given the first-hand opportunity to review and evaluate the video and the actions of its government officials.” – READ MORE

