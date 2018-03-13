ABC News star Joy Behar finally apologizes for anti-Christian remarks: ‘Vice President Pence is right’ (VIDEO)

ABC News star Joy Behar apologized for mocking Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian faith on Tuesday, ending a month of outcry stemming from remarks she made that have been called “slander” and “anti-Christian bigotry.”

Pence appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” Monday evening, urging Behar to apologize to “tens of millions of Americans who were equally offended” during the conversation – and she obliged.

“I think Vice President Pence is right. I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith and I fell short of that,” Behar said on Tuesday’s edition of “The View.”

“I sincerely apologize for what I said,” Behar added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1