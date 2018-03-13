‘Do the News!’: ‘Fox & Friends’ Blasts Networks for Lack of Coverage on House GOP Russia Findings (VIDEO)

“Fox & Friends” slammed other media outlets on Tuesday for devoting little time to the news that the House GOP investigation found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

On Monday, the House Intelligence Committee announced that it would be ending its investigation into Russian election meddling after finding no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

But apparently, the nightly news didn’t want to talk about it, at least according to the hosts of the Fox News show.

“It’s just sad,” said Steve Doocy. “It’s called a news channel, do the news!” – READ MORE

