Judge Orders Barr to Submit Unredacted Version of Mueller Report in Freedom of Information Case

A federal judge overseeing a Freedom of Information case brought by a BuzzFeed News and EPIC has ordered Attorney General William Barr to submit an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In a court order on Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton said Barr’s description of the contents of Mueller’s’ report before its release required the “independent verification” of the Justice Department’s redactions.

“In the Court’s view, Attorney General Barr’s representation that the Mueller Report would be ‘subject only to those redactions required by law or by compelling law enforcement, national security, or personal privacy interests’ cannot be credited without the Court’s independent verification in light of Attorney General Barr’s conduct and misleading public statements about the findings in the Mueller Report.”

Additionally, Walton called into question Barr’s credibility and accused him of “lack of candor.” – READ MORE

