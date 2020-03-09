ICE defies sanctuary law to make San Francisco courthouse immigration arrest, and local officials are steamed

Local officials in San Francisco blasted Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week over the courthouse arrest of an illegal immigrant in defiance a California sanctuary law.

According to KTVU-TV, the unidentified man was apprehended by immigration authorities on the courthouse steps Tuesday while on his way to criminal court for a hearing.

The arrest was strongly condemned Thursday by San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju.

“California law explicitly forbids a civil enforcement agency, including ICE, from making a civil arrest without a warrant outside a courthouse. ICE’s illegal conduct undermines community trust and public safety,” Raju said in a news release.”San Francisco will not allow such egregious abuse of power to go unchecked; we will provide immediate and zealous representation to anyone subject to such illegal activity.”

Similarly, Boudin criticized the arrest in the same release, saying, “ICE actions in or near our courthouses deters people from accessing our justice system, making us all less safe.” – READ MORE

