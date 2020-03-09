Dems Turn on Rashida Tlaib Call Her Toxic and Divisive “You’re a Disappointment” and “Trump Was Right About You”

Bigmouth House Rep Rashida Tlaib is not making friends in her own party. As a matter of fact, they’re turning on her in a big way.

After her candidate Bernie Sanders had a disappointing Super Tuesday, she’s trying desperately to regroup and generate some excitement, but her efforts missed the mark and instead of getting people excited about Bernie, she got them hating her.

Tlaib, who is part of #TheSquad, was unable to generate much-needed wins for Bernie. He lost in Massachusettes, where Squad member Aryana Pressley’s home state and he lost in Minnesota, Ilhan Omar’s home state. He even lost her district. – READ MORE

