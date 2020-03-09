Dems Turn on Rashida Tlaib Call Her Toxic and Divisive “You’re a Disappointment” and “Trump Was Right About You”

Bigmouth House Rep Rashida Tlaib is not making friends in her own party. As a matter of fact, they’re turning on her in a big way.

After her candidate Bernie Sanders had a disappointing Super Tuesday, she’s trying desperately to regroup and generate some excitement, but her efforts missed the mark and instead of getting people excited about Bernie, she got them hating her.

First you booed Hillary Clinton, and now you’re trying to destroy your own party’s current presumptive nominee? What a disappointment you’ve turned out to be. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 5, 2020

What’s the endgame here w/this comment? As part of the Democratic Party, you should be using your platform to highlight the challenges @realDonaldTrump continues to bring to this country. Biden isn’t perfect but don’t compare him to the almighty. Compare him to the alternative. — Dr. Omekongo Dibinga (@omekongo) March 5, 2020

Not a good look for you or your cause. — Randy Price 4TN State Senate (@Price4TnSenate) March 5, 2020

Tlaib, who is part of #TheSquad, was unable to generate much-needed wins for Bernie. He lost in Massachusettes, where Squad member Aryana Pressley’s home state and he lost in Minnesota, Ilhan Omar’s home state. He even lost her district. – READ MORE

