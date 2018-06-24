Amazon Employees Say ICE Contract Is Like Assisting Hitler With The Holocaust

Amazon employees sent an open letter to CEO Jeff Bezos Friday protesting the company’s contract with Immigration and Customs Enforce (ICE), comparing it to IBM’s contract with Adolf Hitler during the second world war.

“As ethically concerned Amazonians, we demand a choice in what we build, and a say in how it is used. We learn from history, and we understand how IBM’s systems were employed in the 1940s to help Hitler,” the letter states. “IBM did not take responsibility then, and by the time their role was understood, it was too late. We will not let that happen again. The time to act is now.”

Holocaust experts claim that IBM directly supplied the Nazis with technology that assisted operating the Auschwitz and Treblinka concentration camps, The Independent reports.

The employees called on the company to “stop selling facial recognition services to law enforcement” and “stop providing infrastructure to Palantir and any other Amazon partners who enable ICE.”

The letter comes after the ACLU revealed and condemned Amazon’s sale of facial recognition to law enforcement, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported May 22. – READ MORE

