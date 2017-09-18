Judge Jeanine to Hillary: You Lost Because Because People Don’t Like You (VIDEO)

During her opening statement Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro said she has “had it” with Hillary Clinton’s “poor me nonsense” regarding her loss in the 2016 election.

“You lost because people don’t like you,” Pirro directed at Clinton. “They don’t trust you. You’re arrogant and condescending. You call them names like ‘deplorable.’ And you have the moral core of a jellyfish. And you wonder why your accomplishments aren’t recognized. Your state department lied and said there were no emails on Benghazi.” – READ MORE