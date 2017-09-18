4 American tourists attacked with acid in Marseille’s train station

Four American tourists were hospitalized after a woman attacked them with acid in Marseille’s main train station in France on Sunday, the city’s prosecutor’s office said.

The four American women, said to be in their 20s and identified as Boston College students, were in the Gare de Marseille-Saint-Charles train station when the acid attack happened, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Two of the women had the corrosive liquid sprayed in their face, leaving one with a possible eye injury.

The Boston College students, identified by a student newspaper as Courtney Siverling, Charlotte Kaufman, Michelle Krug and Kelsey Kosten, were hospitalized after the attack. The women, two of which were treated for shock, have since been released. – READ MORE