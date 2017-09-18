True Pundit

Stars Attack President Trump At Emmys: ‘Sexist, Egotistical, Lying, Hypocritical Bigot’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
As Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were on stage at the Emmys Sunday to introduce an award, they blasted President Trump as a “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot.”

Fonda opened, “Back in 1980, in that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot!”

Tomlin responded, “And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot!” – READ MORE

  • stopislaminUSA

    How did bashing Trump work out for Jlaw and her new movie? HaHaHaHa.. Three washed up bionic women telling us what to think.

  • Loupdegarre

    Dolly World just had half it reservations cancelled.

  • yurlittledog2

    Hanoi Jane,Lily Tomlin are well known Liberals from 1960’s and have become Irrelevant as Actors or anything else for that matter. Hanoi Jane you shouldve been Charged with Treason During War Time and Hung for what you did to Vietnam Veterans and you will NEVER BE FORGIVEN!!.. And Dolly Parton really shocked and very Disappointed and Heart Broken By your Actions..Lily Tomlin always Loved Lily and her Comedy Skits and Tv Shows always tried to keep an opened Mind with you but Now Enough is Enough..The BOYCOTT of HOLLYWEIRD STANDS !!!

