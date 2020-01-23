CBS bailed early on brutally uneventful impeachment trial coverage in favor of soap operas

The first day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was a 13-hour marathon of repetitive debate between the Democratic impeachment managers and White House counsel about the trial rules proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — and after a few hours, CBS decided to spare its viewers.

The hearing began at about 1 p.m. ET, and by 3:15 p.m., CBS had returned to regularly scheduled programming: daytime soap operas, according to the Associated Press.

CBS decision-makers apparently decided that the best choice for its ratings would be to revert to normal programming, leaving the impeachment coverage on its news-streaming platforms for those still motivated to watch. ABC and NBC stayed with the trial longer, partially because it was the first day.

According to AP, CBS local affiliates were given the choice about whether to show more of the trial or show regular programming. – READ MORE