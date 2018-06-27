Former Irish President Says Baptism Violates A Baby’s Human Rights

\McAleese, however, believes that babies baptized into the Catholic Church become “infant conscripts who are held to lifelong obligations of obedience.”

“You can’t impose, really, obligations on people who are only two weeks old and you can’t say to them at seven or eight or fourteen or nineteen ‘here is what you contracted, here is what you signed up to’ because the truth is they didn’t,” McAleese told the Irish Times.

“But you and I know, we live now in times where we have the right to freedom of conscience, freedom of belief, freedom of opinion, freedom of religion and freedom to change religion. The Catholic Church yet has to fully embrace that thinking,” she continued. “My human right to inform my own conscience, my human right to express my conscience even if it is the case that it contradicts the magisterium [teaching authority of the church], that right to conscience is supreme.”

McAleese’s rallying cry against the Catholic Church echoes the words of famed atheist Richard Dawkins when he likened child baptism to “child abuse.” – READ MORE

