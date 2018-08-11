Parkland shooting investigator says Cruz could have been stopped if there was ‘somebody in there with a gun’

The Florida sheriff leading a state commission on the Parkland high school massacre says there were multiple opportunities to stop Nikolas Cruz during the attack – if only someone had confronted him with a gun.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of Pinellas County, citing surveillance footage taken from inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, told a New York Times reporter Thursday that Cruz had to stop firing his AR-15 rifle several times in order to reload.

“If he had somebody in there with a gun, they could have mitigated this,” the sheriff was quoted as saying. “There were opportunities for staff to have intervened if they had been armed.”

Cruz, a 19-year-old former student at Stoneman Douglas, is charged with killing 17 people in the Valentine’s Day attack.- READ MORE

Hours after he shot and killed 17 people at a Parkland high school, Nikolas Cruz sat in a Broward Sheriff’s police interrogation room. He was not defiant. Instead, he cast himself as dejected.

He spoke so softly a homicide detective could barely hear him. Cruz said he did not “deserve” a bottle of cold water offer by police. When a detective left the room, Cruz muttered to himself: “Kill me. Just f***ing kill me.”

His demeanor was detailed in a transcript of his police interview released Monday, more than a week after a Broward judge ruled a redacted version of it could be unveiled to the public. The reasons for the redactions: Under Florida law, anything deemed “substance of a confession” can be shielded from the public until a trial or the case is closed.

That means Cruz’s detailed account to homicide detectives of the planning and execution of the worst school shooting in Florida history will still remain secret, for now. Much of the 217-page document was blacked out. – READ MORE

