Politics
AP gets BUSTED for this PATHETIC coverage of possible terrorist attack in France
If you didn’t hear about this yesterday … we’re guessing that’s how the AP wanted it. Because based on their tweet, it seems the AP did their best to make this not a big thing:
BREAKING: French media: Woman crying "God is great" has injured 2 with box cutter at a supermarket in southern France.
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2018
They’ve done this before. And they seem to think we won’t notice.
French media are reported that a woman crying "Allahu akbar" _ "God is great" in Arabic _ has injured 2 people with a box cutter at a supermarket in southern France. https://t.co/djeFiEtcp4
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 17, 2018
Well, they didn’t so much correct their original tweet as send out another one – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
twitchy.com