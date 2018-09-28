Dana Loesch ‘Horrified’ by Kavanaugh’s Treatment on 11th-Hour Allegations

National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch (pictured above) expressed horror at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s treatment amid last-minute sexual assault allegations and where “this is leading for boys in this country” during an interview Thursday morning on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“As a woman, and as a mother of sons, I am horrified by where this is leading for boys in our country,” Loesch lamented.

“My oldest son is the same age Brett Kavanaugh was when these accusations are said to have happened.”

“And wives, mothers, sisters, friends — all these women need to realize our nation’s boys are at stake because boys are considered guilty until proven innocent,” she added. “Boys are considered guilty until proven innocent.” – READ MORE

After an emotional day of testimony on Capitol Hill, a late Thursday report from Townhall citing a Senate insider reveals that Brett Kavanaugh has the votes to make it out of committee and will be confirmed on the floor for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sens. Flake (R-AZ), Collins (R-ME), Murkowski (R-AK), and Manchin (D-WV) are expected to vote in favor of Kavanaugh. All the Republicans are voting yes. Also, in the rumor mill, several Democrats may break ranks and back Kavanaugh. That’s the ball game, folks. –Townhall

Thursday’s proceedings saw a rollercoaster of emotions from both Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford – who claims he groped her at a high school party in 1982.

Ford’s testimony was considered compelling, with Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) calling her an “attractive, good witness,” however betting site PredictIt showed Kavanaugh’s odds of confirmation steadily climbing after ranking minority leader Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) laid out Ford’s case. He stands at 74% as of this writing. – READ MORE