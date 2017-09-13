True Pundit

Science Security

HURRICANE IRMA: US Navy dispatches carrier to help search-and-rescue operations in Florida Keys

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

The U.S. Navy dispatched the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and two other ships to the Florida Keys to help with search-and-rescue operations after Hurricane Irma slammed the region.

Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said, “I just hope everyone survived,” after a flyover of the hurricane-battered Keys yielded what the governor said were scenes of devastation.

He said boats were cast ashore, water, sewers and electricity were knocked out, and “I don’t think I saw one trailer park where almost everything wasn’t overturned.” Authorities also struggled to clear the single highway connecting the string of islands to the mainland. – READ MORE

HURRICANE IRMA: US Navy dispatches carrier to help search-and-rescue operations in Florida Keys
HURRICANE IRMA: US Navy dispatches carrier to help search-and-rescue operations in Florida Keys

Authorities in Florida said Monday that the U.S. Navy dispatched the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and two other ships to help with search-and-rescue operations after Hurricane Irma after a flyover of the hurricane-battered Keys yielded what the governor said were scenes of devastation.
Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter