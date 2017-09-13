HURRICANE IRMA: US Navy dispatches carrier to help search-and-rescue operations in Florida Keys

FOLLOW US!



The U.S. Navy dispatched the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and two other ships to the Florida Keys to help with search-and-rescue operations after Hurricane Irma slammed the region.

Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said, “I just hope everyone survived,” after a flyover of the hurricane-battered Keys yielded what the governor said were scenes of devastation.

He said boats were cast ashore, water, sewers and electricity were knocked out, and “I don’t think I saw one trailer park where almost everything wasn’t overturned.” Authorities also struggled to clear the single highway connecting the string of islands to the mainland. – READ MORE