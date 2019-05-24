Joy Behar: Trump’s Sending ‘Dog Whistle’ to Racist Base by Postponing Harriet Tubman Currency

The co-hosts of The View went overboard as usual in decrying a Trump administration decision to postpone the release of the new twenty-dollar bills depicting abolitionist hero, Harriet Tubman. After Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin explained the bills wouldn’t come out till 2028 to deal with counterfeiting issues, the hosts slammed it as an obvious racist “dog whistle” to Trump supporters.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg sneered dismissively calling Mnuchin, “little Stevie” before suggesting this was just a cover up:

“I’m sorry, every time you hold up a bill you see the security strip. You see the watermarks. So, I don’t think that’s the reason, Steve. I think you’re not being upfront,” she said, making a skeptical face.

“Do you think it’s a dog whistle to his base?” Behar eagerly asked. Hostin immediately agreed. “I think so! I think so,” she nodded. Whoopi just shook her head and said, “I don’t know,” as the audience applauded Behar’s insinuation. – READ MORE