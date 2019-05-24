Meadows Nails Schiff Before Declassification of Russia Probe Docs: He Knows Info Will Point Finger at Dems (VIDEO)

One of President Donald Trump’s staunch allies in the House, North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), teased the upcoming expected declassification of important documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

During a Wednesday interview on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Meadows — the top Republican in the influential House Freedom Caucus — proclaimed that he and his Republican colleagues were in “a search for the truth” as they continue to release closed-door transcripts related to Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference.

“You got to get to the right time to release some of this stuff,” said the North Carolina Republican. “For us, it’s about a search for the truth.” – READ MORE

