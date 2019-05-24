Failed Candidate Stacey Abrams Defends Identity Politics: ‘It’s How We Won’ (VIDEO)

Georgia’s Stacey Abrams, who lost her governor’s race last fall but keeps insisting she somehow “won,” is now claiming victory due to identity politics.

Addressing the Center for American Progress’s Ideas Conference, Abrams said, “The notion of identity politics has been peddled for the past 10 years and it’s been used as a dog whistle to say we shouldn’t pay too much attention to the voices coming into progress.”

Stacey Abrams: "Identity politics is exactly who we are and it's exactly how we won." https://t.co/85uq8kxTIi pic.twitter.com/3U3ohfKnu3 — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2019

"I would argue that identity politics is exactly who we are and exactly how we won," she added.