Joy Behar: Hillary Clinton has been ‘exonerated’ over ‘nonsense’ email scandal — and has been ‘right about almost everything’ (VIDEO)

oy Behar, arguably the most left-leaning co-host on “The View,” vigorously defended former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a segment on Monday’s program — and without a drop of evidence to back up her claims.

“Hillary was right about almost everything,” Behar said. “She’s been exonerated with that nonsense that they pulled about her server already.”

Behar’s praise came on the heels of co-host Sunny Hostin defending Clinton’s suggestion that the Russians are “grooming” Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard as a third-party candidate.

“I mean, honestly, Hillary’s been dead on with so many things,” Hostin said. “She told us about Russia. She told us about the probable interference during the debates. She was secretary of state. She has deep knowledge about world issues. I thought, ‘Where’s the lie?'”

Hostin also said Gabbard — a U.S. representative from Hawaii and a decorated military veteran — has “never renounced the Russian support. There’ve been about 20 Russian bot websites that have supported her since she’s announced her run for the presidency.” – READ MORE