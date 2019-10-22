Trump Jr. on Champion Transgender Cyclist: ‘You Can Never Be Woke Enough!’

The sports world reacted on Monday to news that transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon, a biological male, had smashed even more women’s cycling records.

However, one of the most powerful reactions came not from the sports world, but from none other than Donald Trump Jr. Who took to Twitter to point out how unfair it is to allow biological males to compete against biological women.

You can never be woke enough! Sorry to all female athletes who spent their lives mastering their games. Transgender Cyclist Who Set Women’s World Record Wouldn’t Have Qualified For Men’s Championship https://t.co/r6YMS5IYkG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 21, 2019

As Breitbart Sports reported on Monday, “McKinnon, 37, not only set the record in the 35-39 category but also won the 200m gold medal at the Masters Track Cycling World Championships on Sunday. Canadian McKinnon beat out American Dawn Orwick, and Denmark’s Kirsten Herup Sovang, who took silver and bronze behind McKinnon.

"Dr. Rachel McKinnon, who was born a man, also won the 2018 UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Los Angeles in 2018, among other events."