Comedian Sarah Silverman Absolutely Destroys Billionaire Jeff Bezos For Post On Lavish Vacation

Comedian Sarah Silverman ripped the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, for posting pictures of his extravagant dog-sledding vacation in Norway while his employees are forced to take food stamps to get by.

It all started when the Amazon founder, worth $112 billion, posted this:

Silverman fired back:

“Official statistics suggest that 11.8 percent of Amazon’s 6,000 Ohio workers might receive food stamp benefits,” Snopes has reported. READ MORE

Comedian Sarah Silverman ripped the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, for posting pictures of his extravagant dog-sledding vacation in Norway while his employees are forced to take food stamps to get by. It all started when the Amazon founder, worth $112 billion, posted this:

