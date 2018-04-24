Comedian Sarah Silverman Absolutely Destroys Billionaire Jeff Bezos For Post On Lavish Vacation

Comedian Sarah Silverman ripped the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, for posting pictures of his extravagant dog-sledding vacation in Norway while his employees are forced to take food stamps to get by.

It all started when the Amazon founder, worth $112 billion, posted this:

Dog sledding above the Arctic Circle in Norway. Jim Lovell says it’s not that you go to heaven when you die, but “you go to heaven when you’re born.” Earth is the best planet in our solar system. We go to space to save the Earth. @BlueOrigin #NoPlanB #GradatimFerociter #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/q0Y9A4KSLm — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 22, 2018

Silverman fired back:

Why do your employees need to be on food stamps & govt assistance? Be an example of fair payment & take the pressure off the taxpayers who are subsidizing ur lack of fair pay. I KNOW you can do it, Jeff! Don’t be like the Waltons of Walmart. https://t.co/CkV6H3KVTM — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) April 22, 2018

“Official statistics suggest that 11.8 percent of Amazon’s 6,000 Ohio workers might receive food stamp benefits,” Snopes has reported. – READ MORE

