Journalists Accusing Trump of Sex Misconduct Fired Over Sex Misconduct Investigation

A leftist paper that’s hounded President Donald Trump for years over still-unproven allegations that he sexually harassed certain women appears to now be embroiled in its own sexual misconduct scandal.

The New York Daily News’ parent company, Tronc, confirmed to The Huffington Post this week that it fired two of the paper’s top editors due to harassment allegations made against them by both current and former employees.

One of the accused men, managing editor Rob Moore, “had a habit of calling employees over to show them photos of women he’d slept with.”

“When it came to his sexual harassment, it often consisted of him bragging about his sexual exploits,” one unnamed staffer said to the Post. “He would often make co-workers uncomfortable with his bragging, sometimes showing pictures — not naked pictures, but certainly suggestive pictures — of women he was with.”

Another staffer claimed Moore sometimes remarked on her appearance, calling her “hot” and encouraging her to spend time with him outside the office.

Despite all this, the Daily News continues to run spurious pieces about Trump, according to Daniel Greenfield of Frontpage Magazine, who pointed to the following recent headlines:

– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Kate Upton is eager to speak out on what really happened between her and GUESS co-founder Paul Marciano.

“… I can’t wait to tell my whole story,” the 25-year-old model told TMZ Wednesday upon arriving at LAX in California.

While the former GUESS Girl wouldn’t reveal whether she was a victim of sexual harassment or looking to come forward on behalf of other models, she told the gossip site her personal account will come in due time.

“I think obviously it’s a huge problem,” she said of sexual harassment in the fashion industry. “I think a lot of people around [those in positions of power] know about it and need to speak out. Not models, the people around them.”

Upton also implied there are “way more” cases of models being possibly assaulted on the job but wouldn’t say if those incidents specifically involved Marciano.

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018

Upton publicly accused Marciano of sexual misconduct in two separate social media posts. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Approximately 99.9% of Trevor Noah’s time on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” is spent trashing conservatives and praising progressives, so it came as quite the shocker on Monday when he hammered Hillary Clinton over her alleged treatment of a female staffer who complained of sexual harassment during the 2008 campaign:

Hillary’s Grammy cameo came at a weird moment for her because last night’s theme was “Me Too, Time’s Up,” which is a message Hillary found herself on the wrong side of over the weekend.

Noah then played multiple clips regarding allegations that during her 2008 run for president, Hillary Clinton kept “faith advisor” Burns Strider on the campaign after he allegedly sexually harassed a female staffer and was recommended for termination by then-manager Patti Solis Doyle. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Clinton finally addressed in full the controversy surrounding her alleged mishandling of sexual harassment in her 2008 campaign staff, but many never even heard the news because of the timing of the release.

However, Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea, is “proud” of her mother for “reflecting on a past decision and being thoughtful about what she could have done better and should have done differently.”

I am proud of my mom for reflecting on a past decision and being thoughtful about what she could have done better and should have done differently. That’s all part of a what a good leader does. https://t.co/n5RU89u9Z1 — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 31, 2018

The only problem is that it took Clinton 10 years to finally do it and then she timed it to be released right before one of the biggest political events of the year, which overshadowed it almost completely. – READ MORE