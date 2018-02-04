Waters Caught Steering $1.2 Billion to Obama Flunkies

The job of Congress is to represent the people and put the nation’s best interests first. It looks like Maxine Waters has a very different objective: Funnel as much taxpayer money to leftist cronies as possible.

According to Judicial Watch, the longtime liberal lawmaker has introduced a bill that moves over a billion dollars to “Obamacare navigators,” who conveniently happen to almost always be leftist organizations.

“A fraud-infested Obamacare ‘outreach’ program will get an astounding $1.2 billion from American taxpayers if legislation introduced by a veteran congresswoman becomes law,” the watchdog group explained.

“The preposterous measure, introduced by California Democrat Maxine Waters a few week ago, aims to recruit customers for the health insurance exchanges set up under Obama’s disastrous healthcare overhaul,” Judicial Watch continued.

Waters seems desperate to prop up Obamacare as a source of money for liberal groups, but she already has a shaky record of re-directing federal money to shady projects. – READ MORE

Throughout his candidacy and presidency, some have maintained that Donald Trump is a racist. Darrell Scott, a prominent black pastor and strong supporter of the president, says this is simply not the case.

Scott has weekly meetings with White House chief of staff John Kelly regarding minority housing programs.

Stuart Varney of Fox News didn’t waste any time getting into the meat of the matter, “Why is Maxine Waters saying this kind of thing?”

Scott replied, “This race card that the Democratic Party keeps playing is getting played out. It’s about as worn out as a deck of cards in the penitentiary. No matter what the president does. No matter what the president says, they’re going to try to play the race card when they don’t have anything else.” – READ MORE