James Woods Celebrates #MemoDay With Viral Message to Dirty Democrats

ctor James Woods celebrated the release Friday of House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes’ much-anticipated memo by dropping a lethal truth bomb.

“Beware traitors both foreign and domestic. The #Democrats managed to use both and still lost a rigged election. #MemoDay,” he wrote Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Beware traitors both foreign and domestic. The #Democrats managed to use both and still lost a rigged election. #MemoDay — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 2, 2018

Ouch. – READ MORE

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) just made the significance of the FISA memo that was released Friday crystal clear, and it only took him about one minute.

The Florida congressman told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that he’s been “waiting a long time to stitch together” this “fact pattern.” – READ MORE

You can read it here. A full copy of the report is also embedded below.

The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.

Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.

House Intel memo key point: The FBI’s Andrew McCabe confirmed to the committee that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information. Story posting soon. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 2, 2018

W/out dossier, there would’ve been no FISA warrant. Was admitted under oath by McCabe. DOJ/FBI already knew dossier’s source was unreliable & shouldn’t be used, but filed applic w/it anyways. Waited until after to fire Steele. Then applied for extensions on warrant anyways. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018

The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications. – READ MORE