Boycott ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Petition Tops 150k Signatures After ABC Host Mocked Melania Trump’s Accent
A Petition Calling For A Boycott Of Abc’s Late-night Host Jimmy Kimmel Has Surpassed 150,000 Signatures After He Dedicated A Segment Of His Show To Mocking First Lady Melania Trump’s Slovenian Accent.
Kimmel drew criticism after mocking Mrs. Trump’s accent, showing video of her reading a book to children last week at the White House Easter Egg Hunt.
“On Monday night, left-wing host Jimmy Kimmel showed his true bigotry by mocking the way our First Lady was reading a children’s book during the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House,” the petition reads.
The organizers say they will send the petition to “the front door of Disney/ABC Studios” in order to “send a message that these attacks on our First Lady will NOT be tolerated.” – READ MORE
