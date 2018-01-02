Jorge Ramos Proclaims 2018 ‘Year Of The Resistance’

Fresh from his year-end African safari (with subsequent column already in the bag), Univision anchor Jorge Ramos graces Twitter with a bold proclamation, decreeing that 2018 shall be the “Year Of The Resistance.” Funny, I thought that was what 2017 was.

Here’s Ramos in full unfettered bloom, comclusively proving that he still hasn’t learned anything after gambling (and losing) his credibility on 2016:

2017 was the impossible year. It was not supposed to happen. Yet, we survived it. 2018 is the year of the resistance. El 2017 fue el año imposible, el que nunca debió ocurrir y, sin embargo, lo sobrevivimos. El 2018 será el año de la resistencia. — JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews) December 31, 2017

No one, anywhere, has profited more from getting thrown out of a press conference than Univision’s Jorge Ramos, who spun his August 2015 ejection into multiple awards, documentaries, and two books. Ramos sure made some fantastic lemonade out of an ïmpossible year” that “was not supposed to happen.” Some “worst time of his life” Ramos had there, huh. – READ MORE

