Trump Blasts ‘Failing’ Iran Calls For Major Change

President Donald Trump harshly criticized the Islamic Republic of Iran Monday amid ongoing protests in the country.

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Protests have rocked multiple cities across Iran for four consecutive days with some calls for head cleric Ayatollah Khamenei to quit. The protesters were reportedly sparked by high food prices in Iran and grievances over how much the government spends on funding terrorist groups and supporting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. – READ MORE

