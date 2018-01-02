Planned Parenthood Closed 32 Facilities in 2017

Planned Parenthood closed 32 of its facilities in 2017, according to pro-life organization American Life League (ALL)’s annual report.

Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest provider of abortions. According to ALL, the organization operates nearly half (48.8 percent) of the abortion facilities in the United States.

“The continuing decline of Planned Parenthood facilities belies its public relations hype,” says Jim Sedlak, ALL Executive Director. “The evidence is clear: The American people are fed up with Planned Parenthood. The revelations about its business model and its callous disregard for the lives of human beings are taking their toll on the organization’s acceptance.”

ALL observes that Planned Parenthood was at its peak in 1995, operating 938 facilities at that time, and dropping to 597 this year. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *