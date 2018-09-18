‘We Just Starve Little Children’: Bernie Sanders Shows What He Really Thinks of America (VIDEO)

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) revealed what he really thinks about America — and it wasn’t pretty.

The senator sat down for a brief interview with comedienne Sarah Silverman on her new show, “I Love You, America.”

Sanders: We can’t even use dirty words. This is the United States Senate.

Silverman: I can’t?

Sanders: No. We just, um, starve little children, we go bomb houses and busses of children and give tax breaks to millionaires, but we don’t use dirty words. – READ MORE

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took aim squarely at President Donald Trump during an appearance Monday at the AFL-CIO’s annual Labor Day breakfast in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He declared, “We have a president, and I say this with no joy in my heart, who is a pathological liar.”

Sanders said the president “works night and day on behalf of his fellow billionaires,” adding, “We have a president for cheap political reasons who is trying to divide us up,” as many outlets, including The Hill, reported.

2020 WATCH: @SenSanders – headlining the @NHAFLCIO Labor Day breakfast – calls @realDonaldTrump "a pathological liar….who is "trying to divide us up." trying to divide us up," But Sanders makes no reference to a possible second Democratic presidential bid #NHPolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/uC7XIODsQ9 — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) September 3, 2018

He also said Trump has been teaching people to “hate other people because they may have been born in a different country, color of their skin is different, their religion is different, their sexual orientation may be different.”– READ MORE