    ‘We Just Starve Little Children’: Bernie Sanders Shows What He Really Thinks of America (VIDEO)

    Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) revealed what he really thinks about America — and it wasn’t pretty.

    The senator sat down for a brief interview with comedienne Sarah Silverman on her new show, “I Love You, America.”

    Sanders: We can’t even use dirty words. This is the United States Senate.

    Silverman: I can’t?

    Sanders: No. We just, um, starve little children, we go bomb houses and busses of children and give tax breaks to millionaires, but we don’t use dirty words.READ MORE

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took aim squarely at President Donald Trump during an appearance Monday at the AFL-CIO’s annual Labor Day breakfast in Manchester, New Hampshire.

    He declared, “We have a president, and I say this with no joy in my heart, who is a pathological liar.”

    Sanders said the president “works night and day on behalf of his fellow billionaires,” adding, “We have a president for cheap political reasons who is trying to divide us up,” as many outlets, including The Hill, reported.

    He also said Trump has been teaching people to “hate other people because they may have been born in a different country, color of their skin is different, their religion is different, their sexual orientation may be different.”READ MORE

    "We go bomb houses and busses of children and give tax breaks to millionaires..."

