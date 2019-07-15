Ex-Arizona teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex with student

A former Arizona teacher was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for having sex multiple times with one of her students, a 13-year-old boy.

The sentence, the minimum that 28-year-old Brittany Zamora faced, was the culmination of a sensational case that drew international attention, The Arizona Republic reported.

“I am a good and genuine person who made a mistake and regret it deeply,” Zamora told the court in Maricopa County before sentencing, according to the paper. “I lived my life respecting and trying to obey every law. I’m not a threat to society by any means.”

She apologized to the victims of her actions, their kin and her own relatives, the paper reported. She told the judge that her actions were out of character and said she'd like to attend counseling. She said she wants to earn a new degree in prison so she can start another career when she is free once more.