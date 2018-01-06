The Joke’s On Tom Hanks: White House Asks To Screen Spielberg’s ‘The Post’

When Tom Hanks said that his movie “The Post” should not be screened at the White Houseand that he would boycott such an event, he probably didn’t anticipate that the White House would actually request a screening.

Well, the joke’s on Tom Hanks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “President Donald Trump’s team has requested, and been granted, access to the 20th Century Fox political drama for both 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. and Camp David, where the president is scheduled to host a summit on Saturday and Sunday with top GOP lawmakers.”

All throughout promoting “The Post,” stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, as well as director Steven Spielberg, have touted the film’s “timeliness” in reference to the Trump administration; now, the very “power” they fancied themselves speaking truth to has requested a screening. – READ MORE

